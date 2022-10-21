Abracadabra: Tolono Unity makes Monticello's offense disappear 28-0

Tolono Unity's defense was a brick wall that stopped Monticello cold, resulting in a 28-0 victory during this Illinois football game.
The Rockets opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Sages at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tolono Unity and Monticello were both scoreless.
The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Monticello faced off on October 22, 2021 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 7 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
