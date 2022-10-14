Abracadabra: Washington makes Canton's offense disappear 41-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Washington stopped Canton to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

The Panthers' offense stormed in front for a 34-0 lead over the Little Giants at the intermission.

Washington breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.