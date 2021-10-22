Absolutely nothing: Rochester drops a goose egg on Normal University 47-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Rochester blank Normal University 47-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 27-0 lead over Normal University.
The Rockets roared ahead of the Pioneers 47-0 as the fourth quarter started.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
