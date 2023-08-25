A suffocating defense helped Amboy handle Decatur LSA 46-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.
Amboy took an early lead by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur LSA after the first quarter.
The Clippers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.
Amboy thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
