A suffocating defense helped Amboy handle Decatur LSA 46-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Amboy took an early lead by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur LSA after the first quarter.

The Clippers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Amboy thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

