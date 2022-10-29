 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amboy/La Moille Co-Op blanks Farmer City Blue Ridge in shutout performance 48-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Amboy/La Moille Co-Op as it controlled Farmer City Blue Ridge's offense 48-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Farmer City Blue Ridge after the first quarter.

The Clippers registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Clippers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

