Amboy/La Moille Co-Op darts by Champaign St. Thomas More in easy victory 54-22

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op showed top form to dominate Champaign St. Thomas More during a 54-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Amboy/La Moille Co-Op a 14-8 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Clippers registered a 48-22 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Clippers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 6-0 in the last stanza.

Recently on October 29, Amboy/La Moille Co-Op squared off with Farmer City Blue Ridge in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

