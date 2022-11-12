Amboy/La Moille Co-Op darts by Champaign St. Thomas More in easy victory 54-22

Amboy/La Moille Co-Op showed top form to dominate Champaign St. Thomas More during a 54-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Amboy/La Moille Co-Op a 14-8 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More.

The Clippers registered a 48-22 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Clippers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 6-0 in the last stanza.