Arcola collected a solid win over Nokomis in a 34-16 verdict at Arcola High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Arcola moved in front of Nokomis 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders registered a 27-8 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Redskins rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.