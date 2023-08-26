Arcola collected a solid win over Nokomis in a 34-16 verdict at Arcola High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.
Arcola moved in front of Nokomis 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Riders registered a 27-8 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Redskins rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.