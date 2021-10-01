Arcola finds its footing in victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 51-14

Arcola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 51-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Purple Riders' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Knights at halftime.
Arcola's power showed as it carried a 30-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
