Arcola knocks out victory on Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32

No quarter was granted as Arcola blunted Mt. Sterling Brown County's plans 52-32 in Illinois high school football action on November 6.

The Purple Riders stormed in front of the Hornets 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense struck to a 31-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Arcola took charge in front of Mt. Sterling Brown County 38-8 to begin the fourth quarter.

