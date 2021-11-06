Arcola knocks out victory on Mt. Sterling Brown County 52-32

No quarter was granted as Arcola blunted Mt. Sterling Brown County's plans 52-32 in Illinois high school football action on November 6.
The Purple Riders stormed in front of the Hornets 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Purple Riders' offense struck to a 31-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.
Arcola took charge in front of Mt. Sterling Brown County 38-8 to begin the fourth quarter.
