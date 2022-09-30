Arcola passes stress test against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12

Saddled up and ready to go, Arcola spurred past Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12 during this Illinois football game.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Purple Riders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.