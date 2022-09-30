 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Arcola passes stress test against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Arcola spurred past Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12 during this Illinois football game.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Storm's expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Purple Riders' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-6 points differential.

Last season, Arcola and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off on September 24, 2021 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 16, Arcola squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News