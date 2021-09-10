 Skip to main content
Arcola tackles Kansas Tri-County Coop 49-13

Arcola's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Kansas Tri-County Coop during a 49-13 blowout on September 10 in Illinois football action. .

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which was all Arcola needed.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Arcola's offense struck to a 42-6 lead over Kansas Tri-County Coop at the intermission.

Arcola opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kansas Tri-County Coop through the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Arcola faced off against Tuscola and Kansas Tri-County Coop took on Heyworth on August 27 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

