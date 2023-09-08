Argenta-Oreana finally found a way to top Arcola 21-20 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.
Last season, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Arcola High School.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur ALAH and Arcola took on Nokomis on Aug. 26 at Arcola High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
