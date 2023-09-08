Arthur ALAH collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 36-16 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Arthur ALAH darted in front of Oakland Tri-County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Titans rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a football game.

