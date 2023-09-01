Arthur ALAH collected a 43-35 victory over Villa Grove in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur ALAH opened with a 21-8 advantage over Villa Grove through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 27-22 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove played in a 35-18 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.