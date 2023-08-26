Arthur ALAH grabbed a 30-18 victory at the expense of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Arthur ALAH took an early lead by forging a 14-12 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.
Arthur ALAH darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.
The last time Arthur ALAH and Argenta-Oreana played in a 56-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.
