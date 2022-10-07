Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Arcola during a 49-21 blowout in Illinois high school football action on October 7.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darted in front of Arcola 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Purple Riders.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Riders 14-7 in the last stanza.
