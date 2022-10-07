 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond finds its footing in sprinting past Arcola 49-21

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Arcola during a 49-21 blowout in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darted in front of Arcola 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Purple Riders.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Purple Riders 14-7 in the last stanza.

Last season, Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off on October 1, 2021 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Arcola took on Toledo Cumberland on September 23 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News