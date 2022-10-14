Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op during a 50-7 beating at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-Op on October 14 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 30, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.