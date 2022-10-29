Mighty close, mighty fine, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond wore a victory shine after clipping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football on October 29.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Vandalia after the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at intermission over the Vandals.

Vandalia battled back to make it 33-26 in the third quarter.

The Knights and the Vandals each scored in the final quarter.