Mighty close, mighty fine, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond wore a victory shine after clipping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football on October 29.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 14-13 margin over Vandalia after the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at intermission over the Vandals.
Vandalia battled back to make it 33-26 in the third quarter.
The Knights and the Vandals each scored in the final quarter.
