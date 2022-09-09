 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond thwarts Villa Grove's quest 35-18

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Villa Grove 35-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darted in front of Villa Grove 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a giant 29-12 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils' 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News