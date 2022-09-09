Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Villa Grove 35-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darted in front of Villa Grove 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights opened a giant 29-12 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond charged to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Devils' 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.