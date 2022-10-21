 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond triggers avalanche over Argenta-Oreana 56-21

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handled Argenta-Oreana 56-21 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 50-7 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Argenta-Oreana tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 50-15 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 7, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Arcola and Argenta-Oreana took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on October 7 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

