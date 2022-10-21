Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handled Argenta-Oreana 56-21 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

The Knights fought to a 50-7 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Argenta-Oreana tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 50-15 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.