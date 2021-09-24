 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond triumphs in strong showing over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during a 46-19 blowout during this Illinois football game. .

The first quarter gave the Knights a 6-0 lead over the Broncos.

The Knights registered a 13-6 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

The Knights took control in the third quarter with a 33-19 advantage over the Broncos.

In recent action on September 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Toledo Cumberland on September 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News