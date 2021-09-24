Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during a 46-19 blowout during this Illinois football game. .
The first quarter gave the Knights a 6-0 lead over the Broncos.
The Knights registered a 13-6 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.
The Knights took control in the third quarter with a 33-19 advantage over the Broncos.
In recent action on September 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Toledo Cumberland on September 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
