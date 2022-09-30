Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during a 63-8 blowout on September 30 in Illinois football.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond jumped in front of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights fought to a 49-0 intermission margin at the Broncos' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Villa Grove on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.
