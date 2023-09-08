Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 6-6 as the third quarter started.

The third quarter gave Athens a 14-6 lead over Stanford Olympia.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Athens and Stanford Olympia played in a 22-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.