Athens edges Maroa-Forsyth in tough test 28-21

Athens didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Maroa-Forsyth 28-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Auburn on October 1 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 7-0 lead over Athens heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Trojans locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

