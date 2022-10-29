Athens engineers impressive victory over Carmi-White County 48-8

Athens' offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 48-8 win over Carmi-White County on October 29 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Athens a 13-8 lead over Carmi-White County.
The Warriors registered a 28-8 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.
Athens stormed to a 35-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 13-0 in the last stanza.
