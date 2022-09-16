Athens finally puts Auburn away 22-14

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Athens finally eked out a 22-14 verdict over Auburn on September 16 in Illinois football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Auburn settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
Athens' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with an 8-0 points differential.
Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off with October 1, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap
