Athens finally puts Auburn away 22-14

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Athens finally eked out a 22-14 verdict over Auburn on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Auburn settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Athens' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with an 8-0 points differential.