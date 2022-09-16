 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens finally puts Auburn away 22-14

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Athens finally eked out a 22-14 verdict over Auburn on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Auburn settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Athens' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with an 8-0 points differential.

Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off with October 1, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

