Athens finds small margin for win in tilt with Virden North Mac 39-34

A sigh of relief filled the air in Athens' locker room after Friday's 39-34 win against Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Athens darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Athens' position showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Athens withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

