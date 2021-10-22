 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens finds small margin for win in tilt with Virden North Mac 39-34

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Athens' locker room after Friday's 39-34 win against Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Athens squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Athens darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Athens' position showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Athens withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News