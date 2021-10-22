Athens finds small margin for win in tilt with Virden North Mac 39-34

A sigh of relief filled the air in Athens' locker room after Friday's 39-34 win against Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Athens squared up on Pittsfield in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Athens darted in front of Virden North Mac 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 21-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Athens' position showed as it carried a 33-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Athens withstood Virden North Mac's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.