Athens knocked off Auburn 51-34 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 28-18 deficit.

Auburn rallied in the third quarter by making it 35-26.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

