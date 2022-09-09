 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens scuffles before coming around to beat Stanford Olympia 22-8

Athens fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 22-8 win over Stanford Olympia at Athens High on September 9 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Stanford Olympia, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Athens through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Stanford Olympia locked in an 8-8 stalemate.

The Warriors held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

