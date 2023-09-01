Athens scored early and often in a 63-21 win over Pleasant Plains on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Athens a 21-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Warriors' offense thundered in front for a 40-14 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Athens charged to a 63-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.