Athens takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8

Athens tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Athens steamrolled in front of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 29-8 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 8-0 in the last stanza.