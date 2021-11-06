 Skip to main content
Athens' trick is no treat for Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21

Athens broke out to an early lead and topped Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 6.

Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op through the first quarter.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

