Athens' trick is no treat for Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21

Athens broke out to an early lead and topped Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 6.
Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op through the first quarter.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.
Recently on October 22 , Athens squared up on Virden North Mac in a football game . For more, click here.
