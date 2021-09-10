Athens triumphs in strong showing over Pleasant Plains 41-7

Athens offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Pleasant Plains with an all-around effort during this 41-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Athens pulled ahead over Pleasant Plains 27-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Warriors registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Athens and Pleasant Plains were both scoreless.

