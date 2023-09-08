Auburn scored early and often to roll over Pleasant Plains 48-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 26-21 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Auburn jumped to a 40-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Auburn faced off against New Berlin.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.