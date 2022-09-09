Auburn hits the gas after slow start to blow past Pleasant Plains 41-24

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school football on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Auburn through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted in front for a 20-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-24.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains squared off with September 24, 2021 at Auburn High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

