Auburn hits the gas after slow start to blow past Pleasant Plains 41-24

Auburn couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school football on September 9.

The start wasn't the problem for Pleasant Plains, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Auburn through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense darted in front for a 20-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-24.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.