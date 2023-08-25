Auburn posted a narrow 20-13 win over New Berlin in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Auburn took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over New Berlin after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Pretzels made it 14-13.

Auburn moved to a 20-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.