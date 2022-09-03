Bazinga: Early lead pushes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin over Springfield 56-13

An early dose of momentum thrust Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to a 56-13 runaway past Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 14-0 lead over Springfield.
The Cyclones opened a monstrous 42-6 gap over the Senators at the intermission.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 56-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.