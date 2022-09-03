Bazinga: Early lead pushes Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin over Springfield 56-13

An early dose of momentum thrust Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to a 56-13 runaway past Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 2.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 14-0 lead over Springfield.

The Cyclones opened a monstrous 42-6 gap over the Senators at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 56-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.