Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Maroa-Forsyth past Auburn 58-10

Maroa-Forsyth broke out to an early lead and topped Auburn 58-10 during this Illinois football game.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's supremacy showed as it carried a 58-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense breathed fire to a 58-3 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 41-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

