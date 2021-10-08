Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Maroa-Forsyth past Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 47-6

Maroa-Forsyth dominated from start to finish in a resounding 47-6 win over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 24 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Williamsville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Maroa-Forsyth stomped on in front of Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth opened a massive 47-0 gap over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
