Beardstown bounces Jacksonville Routt Catholic in up-and-down tilt 26-6

Beardstown broke out to an early lead and topped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 26-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.
Beardstown's determination showed as it carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.
Beardstown darted in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.