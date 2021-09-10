 Skip to main content
Beardstown bounces Jacksonville Routt Catholic in up-and-down tilt 26-6

Beardstown broke out to an early lead and topped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 26-6 in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which were all the Tigers needed.

Beardstown's determination showed as it carried a 20-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.

Beardstown darted in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

