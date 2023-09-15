Beardstown broke in front early and tripped Jacksonville Routt for a 46-44 win for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Beardstown pulled in front of Jacksonville Routt 30-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 30-16 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt squared off with White Hall North Greene in a football game.

