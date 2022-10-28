 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Spring Valley Hall 55-6

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall on October 28 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 27-0 lead over Spring Valley Hall.

The Cyclones opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 55-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Springfield Lanphier in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

