Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Spring Valley Hall 55-6

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-6 win over Spring Valley Hall on October 28 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 27-0 lead over Spring Valley Hall.
The Cyclones opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire to a 55-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
