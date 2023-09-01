Belleville Althoff's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Decatur St. Teresa 46-13 at Belleville Althoff Catholic High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Belleville Althoff steamrolled in front of Decatur St. Teresa 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders opened a colossal 34-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Crusaders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff played in a 54-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

