Benton dismantles Monticello in convincing manner 42-12

Yes, Benton looked superb in beating Monticello, but no autographs please after its 42-12 victory in Illinois high school football on November 6.

Benton made the first move by forging a 21-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.

Benton's offense breathed fire to a 35-6 lead over Monticello at the intermission.

Benton's might showed as it carried a 42-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

