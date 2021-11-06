Benton dismantles Monticello in convincing manner 42-12

Yes, Benton looked superb in beating Monticello, but no autographs please after its 42-12 victory in Illinois high school football on November 6.
Benton made the first move by forging a 21-6 margin over Monticello after the first quarter.
Benton's offense breathed fire to a 35-6 lead over Monticello at the intermission.
Benton's might showed as it carried a 42-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.
Recently on October 22 , Monticello squared up on Tolono Unity in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.