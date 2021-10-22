Bethalto Civic Memorial triumphs in strong showing over Taylorville 56-12

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bethalto Civic Memorial broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-12 explosion on Taylorville on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Eagles' offense struck to a 42-12 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Bethalto Civic Memorial's reign showed as it carried a 56-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the first and final quarters.

