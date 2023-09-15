Bethany Okaw Valley's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Argenta-Oreana 41-6 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Bethany Okaw Valley breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.