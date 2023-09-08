Bethany Okaw Valley recorded a big victory over Toledo Cumberland 33-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Timberwolves opened an enormous 27-6 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland were both scoreless.

The Timberwolves and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

