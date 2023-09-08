Bethany Okaw Valley recorded a big victory over Toledo Cumberland 33-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
The Timberwolves opened an enormous 27-6 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland were both scoreless.
The Timberwolves and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.