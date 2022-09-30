 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big start becomes big finish as Virden North Mac bowls over Greenville 50-14

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Virden North Mac, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Greenville 50-14 during this Illinois football game.

Virden North Mac drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Greenville after the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Virden North Mac breathed fire to a 36-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on September 16, Virden North Mac squared off with Litchfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

