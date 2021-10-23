 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biggsville West Central baffles Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0

  • 0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Biggsville West Central blank Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 38-0 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on October 23 in Illinois football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 9 , Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared up on Bushnell-Prairie City in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football head coach Adam Cushing talks about loss to Tennessee State

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: EIU football head coach Adam Cushing talks about loss to Tennessee State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News