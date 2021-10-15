Bismarck-Henning pockets narrow victory over Westville 19-13

Bismarck-Henning poked just enough holes in Westville's defense to garner a taut 19-13 victory at Westville High on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended.
Bismarck-Henning opened a tight 13-7 gap over Westville at halftime.
Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 19-7 bulge over Westville as the fourth quarter began.
Bismarck-Henning chalked up this decision in spite of Westville's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
