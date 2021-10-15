Bismarck-Henning pockets narrow victory over Westville 19-13

Bismarck-Henning poked just enough holes in Westville's defense to garner a taut 19-13 victory at Westville High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended.

Bismarck-Henning opened a tight 13-7 gap over Westville at halftime.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 19-7 bulge over Westville as the fourth quarter began.

Bismarck-Henning chalked up this decision in spite of Westville's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.